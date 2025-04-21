Open Menu

No Leniency For Rioters: Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has stated that individuals involved in attacking

state installations or damaging public property will not be garlanded with flowers

and must face legal consequences.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, the minister emphasized that those who set government

properties and police vehicles on the fire should not expect leniency. “When you attack

installations or burn police vehicles, you won’t be welcomed with flowers,” he said.

“Those involved in riots or attacks on military installations will be held accountable according

to the law, and we will fully respect the court’s decisions,” he stated, adding that the courts

are functioning independently and are regularly hearing cases.

He highlighted the contrast in the treatment of political figures, noting that former prime ministers

once had to walk to court without VIP protocols, whereas today some individuals enjoy

special access. “In fact, nowadays it’s almost VIP treatment—doors open, cars come with flags,

and people attend bar functions,” he added.

Tarar said that the 26th Constitutional Amendment was part of structural reforms aimed at improving the system. He expressed the view that no further amendments are required at this stage but did not rule out the possibility of future amendments if necessary. “No one has knowledge of the unseen. If the need arises, all coalition parties and Parliament will come together to decide the way forward,” he added.

He also acknowledged the positive impact of establishing a constitutional bench, which has helped reduce the burden of daily cases.

Furthermore, he voiced support for judicial infrastructure reforms, advocating for all courts in Lahore to be housed in a single complex, similar to the Karachi model. “This would benefit both the bar and the judiciary in terms of scheduling, administration, and accessibility,” he said. He acknowledged the efforts of Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum in this regard.

