No leniency towards May 9 arsonists as nothing above state interests: Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Javed Latif on Thursday stressed the need for giving exemplary punishment to all those involved in the May 9 vandalism of military installations and memorials of martyrs so that no one could dare to indulge in anti-state activities.

"If the proceedings against the elements involved in the May 9 incident remain incomplete and they are kept acquitted, something bigger than it (May 9 tragedy) can happen in the future", he feared while speaking on the floor of the National Assembly.

He also asked for adopting a strategy to bring back the affected youths, who had been misled by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leadership and encouraged to attack sensitive places, in the mainstream so that they could play a constructive role in national development. "Otherwise, they (the misled youth) can be used by anti-state elements in the future as well".

The minister criticized those who 'launched' and 'installed' the PTI government after the 2018 elections that introduced the culture of indecency and ruined the national economy. The whole nation is standing by the state institutions shoulder-to-should to protect the national interest, he added.

Commenting on a bill related to perks and privileges of the Senate Chairman, Javed Latif opposed the initiative and said that no such thing should even be tabled in the National Assembly, keeping in view the prevailing economic situation of the national economy and hardships faced by the common man.

He said that minorities living in the country enjoyed their rights in line and were free to perform their religious rituals in line with the law and the Constitution.