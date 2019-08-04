UrduPoint.com
No Lenient View Is Being Taken In Tax Collection: ETO

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 04:10 PM

ATTOCK, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Attock Jahanzeb Khan Sunday said that property and professional tax is being charged as per the existing rules and regulations and no lenient view is being taken in this context.

He said this while talking to newsmen in his office here.

He said, the last date for property and motor tax had been extended till August, 31 and people must avail this opportunity. He said any one having complaint specially in context of property tax may approach him and the grievances would be redressed on priority and action would be taken against official who was found guilty of negligence in this regard. The ETO said, during current financial year, Jand City and Ghorghushti had been included in property tax net and property tax would be received from the residents of both the areas as per the rules.

While talking about number plates of the vehicles, he said that more than three thousand number plates were pending because of departmental problems however these number plates would soon be issued. While talking about the performance of his department, he said that during the last financial year 2018-19, this office got first position in motor tax collection and in property tax collection bagged second position in Rawalpindi division. The ETO said, the department acknowledged the hard work of its officers and officials and issued commendation certificates to those who made this success and distinction possible.

