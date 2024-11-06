No LESCO Staffer Can Share Official Documents On Social Media
Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 09:56 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has barred all its employees from sharing any official/LESCO information or documents on social media groups or platforms.
Following directives of the Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division, the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider has issued strict instructions to all officers and employees that no employee should post any official/LESCO information or documents on social media groups or platforms, according to LESCO spokesman here Wednesday.
The LESCO chief added that any officer or employee who wishes to share any information should contact the company's Public Relations Office.
Meanwhile, the CEO also chaired a meeting of the LESCO's functional heads to discuss the measures to be taken for uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers and redressal of complaints.
During the meeting, Shahid Haider issued directives that the concerned officers should take steps for immediate redressal of customer complaints and take timely action if any complaint is received in this regard. He added that maximum facilities should be provided in the Customer Service Centers and the complaints of customers visiting these centers should be resolved on a priority basis.
Director (HR) Zameer Hussain Kolachi, Chief Finance Officer Bushra Imran, Director Customer Services Sarwar Mughal, Company Secretary Gohar Ayub, Chief Engineer (Operations) Abbas Ali, Chief Engineer (P&D) Imran Mehmood, Chief Engineer (PIU) Ijaz Bhatti, Manager (Commercial) Tahir Nadeem, Chief Engineer (PMU) Shoaib Asim, Chief Engineer (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Director (Complaint Cell) Rana Rizwan Sibghatullah and Director (Safety) Fawad Khalid attended the meeting.
