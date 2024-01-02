Open Menu

No Liability For Akhuwat Foundation Over Dishonest Transaction By Fraudsters : Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2024 | 08:59 PM

No liability for Akhuwat Foundation over dishonest transaction by fraudsters : Spokesman

The Akhuwat Foundation on Tuesday warned the general public to be vigilant of fraudulent activities, by some crony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The Akhuwat Foundation on Tuesday warned the general public to be vigilant of fraudulent activities, by some crony

elements, misusing its name and said it would not be accountable for any dishonest transaction.

The Foundation spokesman, in a statement, clarified that the Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance was operating as an interest-free entity, which offered loans to poor people and managed its repayments in installments through its branch network.

He noted that some individuals were misusing the institution's name and educational services for fraudulent activities.

"The Akhuwat Foundation explicitly states that it will not take responsibility for any fraudulent or deceptive transactions carried out by these individuals," the spokesman added.

He pointed out that students, seeking admission to educational institutions within the Akhuwat network, were not paying any fees or charges.

Additionally, the network did not offer scholarships, compensation or any similar benefits for students to pursue studies in other educational institutions, he added.

The spokesperson reported that some individuals with malicious intent and fraudulent entities were exploiting and misusing the name of Akhuwat Educational Services, falsely claiming to offer scholarships to students for test fees.

The misinformation in that regard was disseminated through fake social media accounts and various platforms, including websites, he said, adding it was important to note that the Akhuwat Foundation disclaimed any responsibility for dealings with such deceptive entities or individuals.

He urged the people to stay vigilant and be cautious of such fraudulent activities.

Related Topics

Poor Social Media

Recent Stories

Bilawal arrives in Lahore to attend PPP CEC meetin ..

Bilawal arrives in Lahore to attend PPP CEC meeting tomorrow

7 minutes ago
 Modi regime sanctions creation of Finger Print Bur ..

Modi regime sanctions creation of Finger Print Bureau to curb freedom sentiments ..

14 minutes ago
 Governor condoles over death of former CJ PHC

Governor condoles over death of former CJ PHC

14 minutes ago
 Aseer Mangal appointed as member of standing commi ..

Aseer Mangal appointed as member of standing committee for civil award

14 minutes ago
 Over 8.6m domiciles registered across Punjab throu ..

Over 8.6m domiciles registered across Punjab through Domicile Management System

14 minutes ago
 Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South ..

Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South Africa

12 minutes ago
Exercise BARRACUDA-XII commences at Karachi

Exercise BARRACUDA-XII commences at Karachi

12 minutes ago
 PPP against postponement of elections: Nisar Khuhr ..

PPP against postponement of elections: Nisar Khuhro

12 minutes ago
 PIMS ED takes notice of allegations about FCPS sea ..

PIMS ED takes notice of allegations about FCPS seats selection

12 minutes ago
 Property dispute claims life of two real sisters i ..

Property dispute claims life of two real sisters in Rajoia

12 minutes ago
 Chevron to take up to $4bn impairment impact in Q4

Chevron to take up to $4bn impairment impact in Q4

9 minutes ago
 PDWP approves Rs 7.561b uplift schemes

PDWP approves Rs 7.561b uplift schemes

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan