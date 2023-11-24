Open Menu

‘No Licence-No Driving’ Drive Continues In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2023 | 03:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) A special drive ‘No Licence-No Driving’ is in full swing in the district as traffic police are taking action against underage and drivers without licences under zero tolerance policy.

Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmad Loone said here Friday that traffic police had taken action against 18,000 underage drivers during the last 10 months.

Traffic wardens registered 113 cases against underage and licence-less drivers and impounded more than 525 vehicles at different traffic circles and police stations during the last two days, he said.

The traffic officer, in his message to citizens urged them to get their driving licence without delay and appealed to parents not to hand over their vehicles to children.

He said that the objective of traffic police is to ensure safety of people on roads and not issuing challan and generating revenue.

