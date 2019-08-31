No link between waterborne diseases, clean drinking water: PHE clarifies

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Health Engineering Department has clarified that emergence of waterborne disease has nothing to do with the water being supplied to localities of the city

Refuting a news item published in a section of press, Executive Engineer PHE said PHE department was mandated for provision of clean drinking water and sanitation facilities to general public in rural areas of KP province.

After establishment of WSSCs at divisional level, the responsibility of municipal services was shifted from TMAs to WSSCs and in small towns it still rests with TMAs.

Provision of safe drinking water to the city fell under the domain of WSSP while PHE department could only intervene to tackle water quality issues on in emergencies if requested by WSSP or directed by the provincial government, he said in a clarification issued here Saturday.

He further added that the areas fell under the domain of WSSP and PDA. The claims that PHE department had been contacted to find solution to the unsafe drinking water in Peshawar City, was totally baseless, as never been approached.

He said the allegation was totally baseless, misleading and unfounded. The allegation was an attempt to malign and defame the tireless efforts of PHE Department for provision of safe drinking water to the general public.

Keeping in view the importance of safe drinking water, PHE department had established eight water quality monitoring laboratories in divisional headquarters across the province. Water quality monitoring was a regular feature of PHE department across all districts of the province and water quality monitoring reports are regularly shared with Supreme Court registry Peshawar in compliance to the verdict of august Supreme Court. The labs of PHE Department also offer tests at commercial level.

The PHE department is technically very strong with needed capacity and therefore ready to take-over responsibility of provision of clean drinking water in major cities and urban centers of KP.

The department is managing more than 5,500 drinking water supply schemes including Mega Water supply schemes for Urban areas WSS Abbottabad, WSS Batkhela City, WSS Darosh etc.