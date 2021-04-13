No load management during Sehar, Iftar and Taraveeh: FESCO

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced that no load shedding would be done during Sehar, Iftar and Taraveeh times in the holy month of Ramzan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced that no load shedding would be done during Sehar, Iftar and Taraveeh times in the holy month of Ramzan.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Arshad Muneer said Tuesday that FESCO has evolved a comprehensive strategy to provide uninterrupted power supply to its consumers during Ramzanul Mubarak. In this connection, a special monitoring cell has been established at FESCO Headquarters, while similar cells will also remain functional in its five circles to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

He said that special teams have been constituted at circle, division and subdivision level with a clear-cut direction that all faults of the electricity wires should be removed immediately. "The teams will replace the transformer promptly in case of any fault.

"He further said that people could get their electricity-related complaints lodged at monitoring cell of FESCO Headquarter through telephone numbers 041-9220618, 041-9220290, toll free number 0800-66554 and helpline number 118.

People can also send their complaints on WhatsApp through 0345-1500413, email fesco118@gmail.com while Chief Engineer Operation can be contacted on mobile phone number 0345-1503333, Superintendent Engineer Operation First Circle on 041-9200767 and 0345-1502593, Superintendent Engineer Second Circle at 041-9330063 and 0345-1502298, Superintendent Engineer Sargodha Circle through 048-9232378 and 0345-1500939, Superintendent Engineer Jhang Circle through 047-9200222 and 0345-1501051 and Superintendent Engineer Mianwali Circle through 0459-920033 and 0345-1502339.