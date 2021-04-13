UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Load Management During Sehar, Iftar And Taraveeh: FESCO

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:15 PM

No load management during Sehar, Iftar and Taraveeh: FESCO

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced that no load shedding would be done during Sehar, Iftar and Taraveeh times in the holy month of Ramzan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced that no load shedding would be done during Sehar, Iftar and Taraveeh times in the holy month of Ramzan.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Arshad Muneer said Tuesday that FESCO has evolved a comprehensive strategy to provide uninterrupted power supply to its consumers during Ramzanul Mubarak. In this connection, a special monitoring cell has been established at FESCO Headquarters, while similar cells will also remain functional in its five circles to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

He said that special teams have been constituted at circle, division and subdivision level with a clear-cut direction that all faults of the electricity wires should be removed immediately. "The teams will replace the transformer promptly in case of any fault.

"He further said that people could get their electricity-related complaints lodged at monitoring cell of FESCO Headquarter through telephone numbers 041-9220618, 041-9220290, toll free number 0800-66554 and helpline number 118.

People can also send their complaints on WhatsApp through 0345-1500413, email fesco118@gmail.com while Chief Engineer Operation can be contacted on mobile phone number 0345-1503333, Superintendent Engineer Operation First Circle on 041-9200767 and 0345-1502593, Superintendent Engineer Second Circle at 041-9330063 and 0345-1502298, Superintendent Engineer Sargodha Circle through 048-9232378 and 0345-1500939, Superintendent Engineer Jhang Circle through 047-9200222 and 0345-1501051 and Superintendent Engineer Mianwali Circle through 0459-920033 and 0345-1502339.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Faisalabad Electricity Mobile Company Jhang Sargodha Circle Mianwali All WhatsApp FESCO

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD’s E20. partners with MoniMove to su ..

7 minutes ago

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet in Peshawar ..

15 minutes ago

INGOs collaborates with Government to prevent COVI ..

16 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close higher on dip-buying, robust ea ..

7 minutes ago

Five arrested, narcotics recovered in sargodha

7 minutes ago

Six people die of suspected carbon monoxide poison ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.