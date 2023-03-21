No load management during Sehar, Iftar, Taraweeh: Chairman FESCO BoD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Board of Directors (BoDs) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Malik Tahsin Awan on Tuesday said that no load management would be observed on 1248 feeders of 11-KV in FESCO region during Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh times

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman board of Directors (BoDs) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Malik Tahsin Awan on Tuesday said that no load management would be observed on 1248 feeders of 11-KV in FESCO region during Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh times.

Addressing a press conference at FESCO Headquarters here, he said that FESCO administration had completed all operational arrangements and finalized a comprehensive strategy across the region to ensure uninterrupted power supply to its consumers during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and upcoming summer season.

He said that in all eight districts of the region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab and Chiniot, special desk/control room had been established to monitor electricity-related issues and ensure uninterrupted power supply during Ramazan. This desk/control room would remain operational round the clock, he added.

He further said that the monitoring cells at FESCO Headquarters and all five circles would be personally monitored by Chief Executive Officer FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed and General Manager Operations Rana Ayub.

In the special control room, the duties to various officers had been assigned to monitor the smooth transmission of electricity at the time of Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh, he said, adding that the officers of Chief Engineer level would also monitor operational activities as monitors of these circles for immediate redressal of any emergency as well as consumer complaints.

Chairman BoD Malik Tahsin Awan said that no effort would be spared to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers during Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh prayers in Ramadan.

He said that complaints of all consumers would be resolved immediately. FESCO staff had been instructed to deal with the consumers in a very friendly manner and take steps to solve their problems immediately in the spirit of service, he added.

Malik Tahsin Awan said that before the arrival of summer and the month of fasting, a special maintenance & repairing program for the operation system was started throughout the FESCO region, which had been completed by March 15.

During this period, 17910 LT bus bars were ratified and fixed while load balancing of more than 4 thousand distribution transformers was done. Similarly, 181 two-phase transformers of various capacities had been replaced.

During this special maintenance program, corroded HT jumpers of 11KV feeders were also replaced. There are 247 emergency transformer trolleys available across the region. Similarly, more than 4,000 de-fitting legs of distribution transformers had been installed and replaced and completed safety of 52 different hazardous locations, he added.

He further informed that there were 522 reclaimed transformers of different capacity and 365 new transformers were available in various FESCO stores, which could be replaced in any emergency situation.

At the FESCO Transformer Reclamation Workshop, (TRW) thousands of transformers were repaired and ready before the summer and shipped to stores in eight districts across the region, he added.

FESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Bashir Ahmad said that in view of unavoidable circumstances, shutdown will be given on any feeder in the holy month of Ramazan only from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., but the consumers of the respective feeders will be informed about this shutdown in advance through SMS and Media.

All FESCO stores and subdivisions were stocked with all types of materials and safety equipment, he said and warned that strict action would be initiated against officials showing a lethargic attitude.