No load management in FESCO region: FESCO Chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Shafiqul Hasan said that there is no load management across the FESCO region.

In a statement issued here Sunday, he said that special teams have been constituted on direction of minister of power (power division) to remove entire faults from electricity distribution system on war-footing.

He said that FESCO is supply uninterrupted power supply in those areas where smart lockdown was clamped due to coronavirus.

He said that transmission system had capacity of 18000 megawatt but now this capacity has been increased up to 26000 megawatt. At present 22000 megawatt electricity is being supplied through this system, he added.