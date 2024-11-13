No Load-shedding At Exam Centers: LESCO
Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) will ensure uninterrupted power supply at the examination centres during examinations, being conducted under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE).
The company's spokesman told media here Wednesday that on the instructions of LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, the Chief Engineer (Operations) Abbas Ali has completed the arrangements for uninterrupted supply of electricity during the board of intermediate examinations.
Abbas Ali also instructed the relevant staff not to do load-shedding on the feeders of examination centers from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5:30 pm so that students and examination staff do not face any problem.
The spokesman further informed the media that LESCO is also taking strict action against power pilferers and defaulters.
He said that Kot Radha Kishan Division's X-En Imtiaz Noor Mayo has removed three transformers of the defaulters who have not been paying their outstanding dues of Rs 3.1 million despite receiving several notices by the company in this regard. The three defaulters have yet to pay LESCO outstanding dues of Rs 2 million, Rs one million and Rs 100,000 respectively.
APP/maa
