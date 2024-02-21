No Load-shedding During Sehar & Iftar: CEO SEPCO
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) has completed all operational arrangements and finalized a comprehensive strategy for the region to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during Ramazan.
These views were expressed by Chief Executive Officer (SEPCO) Engr Saeed Ahmed Dawach, while talking to APP here on Wednesday.
In this connection, he said that in the Sukkur and Larkana divisions, a special desk/control room has been established to monitor the uninterrupted electricity supply during the month of Ramazan, which will remain operational 24 hours a day.
He further said that the monitoring cells established at SEPCO headquarters and all circles would be personally monitored by himself and the superintendent of Engineers.
CEO Dawach said that in the special control room, the duties of various officers have been assigned to monitor the smooth transmission of electricity at the time of Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh. Officers of the Executive Engineer level will monitor the operational activities as monitors of these circles for immediate redressal of any emergency and consumer complaints.
He further said that no effort would be spared to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers during Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh prayers in Ramazan. He added that individual consumers’ complaints would also be resolved immediately.
He said that the SEPCO staff has been instructed to deal with the consumers in a very friendly manner and take steps to solve their problems immediately in the spirit of service.
Recent Stories
Political parties urged to forge national accord to steer country out of crises
Opening ceremony of 19th Cholistan Rally held
Ministry of Economy and Planning, Gulf Research Center sign MoU
'Zakat Day' observed in Sargodha
Introducing the Long-Lasting Value Beast: realme Note 50 Available in Pakistan f ..
TECNO Mobile Receives Prestigious Award from the President of Pakistan for Techn ..
UoS seminar highlights Tax Ombudsman's role in protecting taxpayers' rights
10 smoke-emitting vehicles fined
Sudanese envoy, LCCI chief want more trade between his country, Pakistan
Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services Hospital
UoM, Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur sign MoU
COMSTECH, PEC ink MoU to upscale engineering capacity of OIC states
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Political parties urged to forge national accord to steer country out of crises6 minutes ago
-
'Zakat Day' observed in Sargodha6 minutes ago
-
UoS seminar highlights Tax Ombudsman's role in protecting taxpayers' rights14 minutes ago
-
10 smoke-emitting vehicles fined14 minutes ago
-
British Council announces International Collaboration Grants for artistic & cultural projects in Pak ..16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services Hospital16 minutes ago
-
Divisional commissioner Mirpur Khas chairs meeting of polio task force16 minutes ago
-
Countrywide 7th Agricultural Census costing Rs650m in Sept-Oct 202416 minutes ago
-
Scouting has profound impact on youth, says provincial commissioner16 minutes ago
-
PTSM providing guidance to tourists for safe journey20 minutes ago
-
Jail superintendent suffers cardiac arrest, shifted to hospital after CPR20 minutes ago
-
60 officers assume charge at PSCA20 minutes ago