No load-shedding during Sehar & Iftar: CEO SEPCO

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) has completed all operational arrangements and finalized a comprehensive strategy for the region to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during Ramazan.

These views were expressed by Chief Executive Officer (SEPCO) Engr Saeed Ahmed Dawach, while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

In this connection, he said that in the Sukkur and Larkana divisions, a special desk/control room has been established to monitor the uninterrupted electricity supply during the month of Ramazan, which will remain operational 24 hours a day.

He further said that the monitoring cells established at SEPCO headquarters and all circles would be personally monitored by himself and the superintendent of Engineers.

CEO Dawach said that in the special control room, the duties of various officers have been assigned to monitor the smooth transmission of electricity at the time of Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh. Officers of the Executive Engineer level will monitor the operational activities as monitors of these circles for immediate redressal of any emergency and consumer complaints.

He further said that no effort would be spared to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers during Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh prayers in Ramazan. He added that individual consumers’ complaints would also be resolved immediately.

He said that the SEPCO staff has been instructed to deal with the consumers in a very friendly manner and take steps to solve their problems immediately in the spirit of service.