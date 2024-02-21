Open Menu

No Load-shedding During Sehar & Iftar: CEO SEPCO

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM

No load-shedding during Sehar & Iftar: CEO SEPCO

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) has completed all operational arrangements and finalized a comprehensive strategy for the region to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during Ramazan.

These views were expressed by Chief Executive Officer (SEPCO) Engr Saeed Ahmed Dawach, while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

In this connection, he said that in the Sukkur and Larkana divisions, a special desk/control room has been established to monitor the uninterrupted electricity supply during the month of Ramazan, which will remain operational 24 hours a day.

He further said that the monitoring cells established at SEPCO headquarters and all circles would be personally monitored by himself and the superintendent of Engineers.

CEO Dawach said that in the special control room, the duties of various officers have been assigned to monitor the smooth transmission of electricity at the time of Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh. Officers of the Executive Engineer level will monitor the operational activities as monitors of these circles for immediate redressal of any emergency and consumer complaints.

He further said that no effort would be spared to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers during Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh prayers in Ramazan. He added that individual consumers’ complaints would also be resolved immediately.

He said that the SEPCO staff has been instructed to deal with the consumers in a very friendly manner and take steps to solve their problems immediately in the spirit of service.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Sukkur Larkana All Southern Electric Power Company Limited

Recent Stories

Political parties urged to forge national accord t ..

Political parties urged to forge national accord to steer country out of crises

6 minutes ago
 Opening ceremony of 19th Cholistan Rally held

Opening ceremony of 19th Cholistan Rally held

6 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy and Planning, Gulf Research Ce ..

Ministry of Economy and Planning, Gulf Research Center sign MoU

5 minutes ago
 'Zakat Day' observed in Sargodha

'Zakat Day' observed in Sargodha

6 minutes ago
 Introducing the Long-Lasting Value Beast: realme N ..

Introducing the Long-Lasting Value Beast: realme Note 50 Available in Pakistan f ..

11 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile Receives Prestigious Award from the P ..

TECNO Mobile Receives Prestigious Award from the President of Pakistan for Techn ..

15 minutes ago
UoS seminar highlights Tax Ombudsman's role in pro ..

UoS seminar highlights Tax Ombudsman's role in protecting taxpayers' rights

14 minutes ago
 10 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

10 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

14 minutes ago
 Sudanese envoy, LCCI chief want more trade between ..

Sudanese envoy, LCCI chief want more trade between his country, Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services ..

Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services Hospital

16 minutes ago
 UoM, Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur sig ..

UoM, Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur sign MoU

10 minutes ago
 COMSTECH, PEC ink MoU to upscale engineering capac ..

COMSTECH, PEC ink MoU to upscale engineering capacity of OIC states

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan