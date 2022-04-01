UrduPoint.com

No Load Shedding During Sehri & Iftar Timings: CE PESCO

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Chief Engineer (CE) (Operation), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Aslam Khan Gandapur has said that there would be no power load shedding in Sehri and Iftar times during Ramazan while the duration of load shedding has also been cut down by four hours

Addressing a meeting presided by the Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali, he has also assured immediate steps for the resolution of electricity related issues anywhere in the city.

Besides, Superintendent Engineer (SE) Peshawar, Salahuddin, Deputy Director (Technical) Khyber Circle, Shan Haider, EXN City Rural, Aminullah Khan, EXN Cantonment, Niaz Mohammad and Tehsil Chairmen Faridullah Khan, Haroon Sifwat Khan, Mufti Tila Mohammad and Kaleemullah Khan were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the City Mayor, Haji Zubair Ali highlighted electricity related problems faced by the people of the district and appealed for a cut in the duration of load shedding during Sehri and Iftar timings.

The Chief Engineer PESCO assured that the duration of load shedding would be decreased during Ramazan and no load shedding would be carried out during Sehri and Iftar timings to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

He said that the company is making efforts for the resolution of the electricity related problems in rural areas and in this connection the teams of PESCO are carrying out operations in various areas on a daily basis.

The Chief Engineer said that after Ramazam Kuli Kachehries would be held to resolve the electricity related problems in the city and the issue of the excessive billing would be resolved with immediate effect.

He further said that the process of the meter installation has been simplified to address the problems of the people.

