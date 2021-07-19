UrduPoint.com
No Load-shedding On Eid Days: FESCO

Muhammad Irfan 49 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced that no load shedding will be held in the region on the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

A spokesman said om Monday that there were more than 1,000 feeders in FESCO region and all those were included in category A, where no load-shedding will be observed.

He said that focal persons have also been nominated in all five circles of the FESCO whereas special monitoring cells have been established in Faisalabad First Circle, Faisalabad Second Circle, Jhang Circle, Sargodha Circle and Mianwali Circle to take prompt action for redressing electricity related complaints during Eid days.

He said that more than 2,000 FESCO employees will perform duties during three Eid days. The people can submit their complaints at Complaint Center FESCO Headquarters through telephone number 041-9220290 and 041-9220618 in case of any electricity-related emergency.

The complaints can also be got lodged through toll free number 118 and 0800-66554 in addition to submitting the same through WhatsApp number 0345-1500413, SMS number 8118 and email address fesco118@gmail.com, he said and appealed the general public not to tie sacrificial animals with or beneath electricity poles and transformers especially during monsoon rainy season.

