No loadshedding from August 11 to 14: Spokesperson of ministry of energy

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) Government has announced not to observe loadshedding during Eid ul Azha from August 11-14.Power division spokesperson has said there will be no loadshedding during Eid ul Azha and on Independence day and electricity supply will continue uninterrupted across the country from August 11 to 14.

At local level technical fault during supply of electricity will be removed forthwith.According to ministry of energy spokesperson special monitory will be carried out during Eid days. If any fault is reported any where the emergency teams will rush therein, remove the fault and restore the supply.