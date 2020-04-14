UrduPoint.com
No Locally Transmitted Virus Case In Muzaffargarh: DHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 09:17 PM

There is no locally transmitted case of coronavirus in Muzaffargarh and all the patients undergoing quarantine and treatment at local hospital(s) had reached the district from other areas, says District Health Officer

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :There is no locally transmitted case of coronavirus in Muzaffargarh and all the patients undergoing quarantine and treatment at local hospital(s) had reached the district from other areas, says District Health Officer.

DHO Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Makwal told newsmen here Tuesday that most of the COVID-19 infected patients were either Zaireen or members of Tableeghi Jamat.

He said that two patients from Khair Pur and Latkaran areas of tahsil Alipur were members of Tableeghi Jamat. Moreover, thirteen others from tahsil Alipur and one from Jatoi were Zaireen.

He said, a person was quarantined at isolation ward of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital on suspicion of virus infection.

He said, overall situation in Muzaffargarh was better and public places were being sprayed with disinfectants regularly.

A campaign was also in progress to give awareness to peopleon how to be safe against coronavirus.

