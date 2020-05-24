UrduPoint.com
No Lockdown After Eid: Railways Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 01:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday predicted that there would be no lockdown after Eid ul Fitr and said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being followed in true spirit to cope with pandemic.

After offering Eid prayer held at Liaquat Bagh, the Federal Minister while talking to media said that nothing to fear from Corona virus adding that Pakistan Railways would operate more trains soon to mitigate the sufferings of the commuters.

Referring to precautionary measures against the contagious coronavirus, Rashid had said that trains have already been disinfected and briefing to the staff members regarding the issued SOPs had also been given. However, we are ready to take up our duties," he maintained.

Sheikh Rashid said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan fulfilled his promise by publicizing the forensic report prepared by sugar inquiry commission.

He further said that after sugar inquiry, the responsible would be held who were involved in creating artificial shortage of wheat crisis. The Minister said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will 'sweep' both the sides including government and opposition after Eid.

Sheikh Rashid has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in plane crash. He made it clear that the transparent inquiry into the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash incident will be completed in three months.

