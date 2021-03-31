UrduPoint.com
No Lockdown Plan, Mask-wearing Drive Being Launched: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Wednesday that a massive campaign was being launched to make sure mask-wearing at public places to stem the coronavirus' spread.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan, chairing a meeting of National Coordination Committee on COVID-19 via video link, called for strict adherence to the anti-cornaovirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and a campaign to ensure wearing of mask.

"He spoke with all the provinces' chief secretaries and chief ministers including Usman Buzdar and Murad Ali Shah [on the coronavirus] and [it is decided] that a campaign will be launched from today on mask-wearing," Sheikh Rashid informed the media persons here after the meeting.

"No decision has been taken yet on lockdown," he said while responding to a query.

To another question, he confirmed that the prime minister was in good health.

