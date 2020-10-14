No locust find in any part of country during 24 hours: NLCC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) on Tuesday said that due to intense survey and control operation, pest presence was not find any part of the country during last 24 hours.

A press release issued by Ministry of National food Security and Research said that the pest was completely eliminated from the effected districts of the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab.

Meanwhile, the joint teams of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and succeeded to eliminate its threat from 61 effected districts.

Meanwhile, anti-locust survey and control operations were in progress with full force as joint teams surveyed 133,203 hectares area of effected districts during last 24 hours.

In last 6 months, the NLCC carried out locust control operation in 1,134,180 hectares area of land.