UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Locust Find In Any Part Of Country During Last 24 Hours: NLCC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 01:00 PM

No locust find in any part of country during last 24 hours: NLCC

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Center (NLCC) on Monday said that due to intensive survey and control operation across the effected areas pest have been completely eliminated from the country.

The presence of locust was not reported from any part of the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan,Sindh and Punjab during last 24 hours, said a press release.

Meanwhile, the joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and succeeded to eliminate its threat.

The anti-locust survey and control operations were in progress with full force as joint teams surveyed 109,972 hectares area of effected districts during last 24 hours.

In last 6 months, the NLCC carried out locust control operation in 1,134,486 hectares areas for eradicating the pest completely and avoid its emergence again, it added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Punjab Agriculture Progress From

Recent Stories

One of Dubai’s coolest obstacle race, the Ice Wa ..

8 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific extends flexible booking options for ..

14 minutes ago

AJK President makes a fervent appeal for maintaini ..

17 minutes ago

Camon 16 Launches In Pakistan Unveiling The Releas ..

26 minutes ago

President Trump claims victory but decides to go t ..

27 minutes ago

Trump or Biden? Americans await results for winner ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.