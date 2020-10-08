UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Locust Found In Punjab, KP, Balochistan Provinces: NLCC

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:18 PM

No locust found in Punjab, KP, Balochistan provinces: NLCC

The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 148,981 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in Sindh province

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 148,981 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in Sindh province.

According to press statement issued here on Thursday by the Ministry of National food Security and Research, no locust was found in the provinces of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtukhwa and Balochistan.

However, the presence of locust was only observed in Jamshoro in Sindh, where anti-locust operation was carried out on 10 hectares of land.

During the past 6 months, the locust control operations have been carried out on 1,134,145 hectares of land across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Punjab Jamshoro

Recent Stories

UAE leaders hails Kuwaiti Emir naming Mishal Al Ah ..

20 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kuwait&#039;s new Crown P ..

20 minutes ago

Russia reports another 11,493 COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan Top-Level Summit on Kara ..

1 minute ago

French Environment Minister Pledges Resilient Reco ..

1 minute ago

Three profiteers booked, fine imposed on others

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.