UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Locust Invasion Spotted In Any Area Of Punjab Province In Last 24 Hours:NDMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:02 PM

No locust invasion spotted in any area of Punjab province in last 24 hours:NDMA

The surveillance and spray teams of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have not detected locust invasion in any district of Punjab in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The surveillance and spray teams of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have not detected locust invasion in any district of Punjab in last 24 hours.

According to spokesman,the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far carried out poisonous fumes spray of over 623,000 hectare area under the locusts attack across the country.

Some 1,288 teams were engaged in locusts control operation being carried out in the affected districts. They have treated over 6,800 hectares of area under locust attack in last 24 hours.The surveillance of a total of 312,000 hectare of land has been carried out in last 24 hours.

The joint teams carried out both aerial and ground spray of 5,300 hectare area of Balochistan, 1,000 hectare area Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 500 hectare area of Sindh during the last 24 hours, he said.

The spokesman said a total of 40 districts, 29 of Balochistan, right of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three of Sindh, had been hit by the locust swarms.

In Balochistan, Khuzdar, Awaran, Naushki, Chaghi, Gwadar, Athal, Ketch, Panjgur, Kharan, Vishk, Quetta and other districts have been hit by desert locust.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,Dera Ismael Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan, Lakki Marvat, Kurram , Aurakzai and Khyber areas were affected with locust attacks.

In Sindh, the affected areas included Shaheed Benazirabad, Mityari and Jamshoro.

Locusts were short-horned grasshoppers with highly migratory habits and voracious feeding behaviour. Their appearance is a new phenomenon.

Related Topics

Sindh Attack South Waziristan Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Gwadar Jamshoro Tank Kharan Khuzdar Awaran Panjgur

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi issues Emiri Decree to establish ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai’s economy continues exceptional performanc ..

18 minutes ago

Careem becomes the region’s multi-service, every ..

34 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host international UNOOSA project off ..

51 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.06 a barrel F ..

51 minutes ago

PCB unveils ambitious five-year Strategy for the g ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.