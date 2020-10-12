No locust presence reported from any part of country during last 24 hours: NLCC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) Monday said that no presence of desert locust was reported from any part of the country during last 24 hours as servery and control operation against the pest was still in progress with full force.

The NLCC had conducted anti-pest survey over 129,088 hectares of affected areas during last 24 hours in order to eliminate it completely from the country to avoid any possible threats to agriculture sector of the country.

The joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and succeeded to overcome its threat.

The joint teams formed to combat the desert locust attacks had also completed anti-locust operation on 1,134,180 hectares of affected areas during last 06 months, said a press release issued by Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Meanwhile, it said that no locust have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan during last 24 hours.

It may be recalled here that desert locust had effected 61 districts of country, where as the joint teams conducted a comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and succeeded to eliminate its threat.