No Locust Present In KP, Punajb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Center (NLCC) on Thursday said that pest presence was not recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, however it was presented in one district each of Sindh and Balochistan.

It said that anti-locust survey and control operations were in progress as during last 24 hours 233,100 hectares area had been surveyed and control operation had been carried out on 100 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan and 684 hectares of district Tharparkar of Sind.

Lasbela and Uthal Districts required a continuous survey effort for early detection of any presence, it said adding that this was to be ensured that survey data was also uploaded through eLocust.

Migration from Rajasthan and Gujarat (India) and subsequent settlement was expected at Dharki (Ghotki) from Rajasthan(India),Nagarparkar (Tharparkar) from Gujarat (India), it added.

Meanwhile, the NLCC would provided 30 x ULV sprayers and 20 e-Locust devices to Sindh Government for strengthening its efforts to combat the attacks of desert locust.

These equipments were locally developed and to be handed over in a ceremony which would be held at Old Race Course Ground Karachi.

Special locust Conference will be held at Mithi (Sindh) to examine the presence of pest on ground at Sindh and adjoining areas and to formulate modalities to prevent further spread.

