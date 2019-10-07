UrduPoint.com
No Logical Reason Can Justify Doctors' Strike: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister, Shaukat Yusafzai

Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:17 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister, Shaukat Yusafzai on Monday said despite acceptance of doctors demands by the government, observing strike by them was beyond understanding

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister, Shaukat Yusafzai on Monday said despite acceptance of doctors demands by the government, observing strike by them was beyond understanding.

Issuing statement on doctors' strike here, the Minister said the uncalled for strike by the doctors was badly affecting the patients who come to hospitals to seek treatment for their ailments.

He speculated that there was a political motive behind doctors' strike as no logical reason can justify this protest.

He revealed that some leaders of doctors' associations have also met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman which indicates involvement of doctors in politics and going on strike to create problems for provincial government.

The Minister suggested that if someone has reservations over reforms introduced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in health sector, should move the court rather than observing strike.

