Open Menu

No Long-term Agriculture Policy Made In Past: Caretaker Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2023 | 07:03 PM

No long-term agriculture policy made in past: caretaker minister

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Agriculture SM Tanveer said on Saturday that unfortunately no long-term policy had been formulated in the past for increasing agriculture production and ensuring value addition through innovation in the sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Minister for Agriculture SM Tanveer said on Saturday that unfortunately no long-term policy had been formulated in the past for increasing agriculture production and ensuring value addition through innovation in the sector.

He said this while presiding over a meeting, held to finalise the Punjab Agriculture Strategic Plan (2023-33) in the Planning and Development board here. He said it was necessary to formulate a long-term policy with clear goals to address the challenges of the agricultural sector so that country's agricultural exports could be increased.

SM Tanveer said that the Punjab government had given all stakeholders an opportunity to share their experience for formulation of a long-term policy, which would be effectively monitored in future.

Land Information and Management System Head Major General Shahid Nazir said that the caretaker government was trying to increase agricultural production through modern technology and cultivable land was being digitalised.

Steps were being taken to get more per acre production with the help of modern technology.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that today all stakeholders had gathered under one roof and in the light of the experiences of experts, a 10-year long-term policy recommendations would be formulated to draft a comprehensive agricultural policy that would increase per acre production and agricultural exports. The secretary constituted 12 working groups to finalise the next 10-year agriculture plan.

Latter, a draft plan would be submitted to Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister for approval. In the meeting, all stakeholders shared their experiences for the challenges and problems faced by the agriculture sector.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Technology Exports Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture All Government Share

Recent Stories

Final ODI: Pakistan set target of 269 run for Afgh ..

Final ODI: Pakistan set target of 269 run for Afghanistan

9 minutes ago
 Two member gang involved in street crime arrested

Two member gang involved in street crime arrested

5 minutes ago
 Shankule delivers Ethiopian marathon gold, heat is ..

Shankule delivers Ethiopian marathon gold, heat is on in decathlon

5 minutes ago
 CPO visits PS Sadiqabad, New Town

CPO visits PS Sadiqabad, New Town

5 minutes ago
 Lukaku says signing for Roma on loan from Chelsea: ..

Lukaku says signing for Roma on loan from Chelsea: Belgian media

5 minutes ago
 Pakistani service firms set to showcase expertise ..

Pakistani service firms set to showcase expertise in CIFTIS in China

5 minutes ago
Minor boy killed beneath water tank

Minor boy killed beneath water tank

5 minutes ago
 LWMC taking special measures to keep Lahore clean: ..

LWMC taking special measures to keep Lahore clean: CEO

19 minutes ago
 Abbottabad admin seals 15 dolly lifts on violation ..

Abbottabad admin seals 15 dolly lifts on violation of SOPs

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan to deploy Army, Rangers for security of A ..

Pakistan to deploy Army, Rangers for security of Asia Cup 2023

31 minutes ago
 2 injured in wall collapse

2 injured in wall collapse

9 minutes ago
 Police conduct flag march in Jaranwala

Police conduct flag march in Jaranwala

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan