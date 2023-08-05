‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N reacts to Imran Khan’s conviction  in Thoshakhana case

(@Abdulla99267510)

PML-N leader and PM’s aide Attaullah Tarar accuses the PTI of using delaying tactics during the case proceedings and asserts that the PTI chairman is now considered a “certified thief”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Nwes-August 5th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar expressed his views on Saturday regarding the recent jail sentence of the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case, saying that the PTI chairman is no longer considered “honest and righteous” after the conviction.

Reacting to the verdict, Attaullah Tarar accused the PTI of using delaying tactics during the case proceedings and asserted that the PTI chairman is now considered a “certified thief”. He pointed out that the former premier had concealed his assets, and the man who used to level allegations against others was now at a loss for words in his own defense.

The reaction came after Islamabad sessions court awarded three years jail to the PTI chairman in Thoshakhana case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 in the Toshakhana case, which was filed against him by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for his failure to declare gifts in his asset declarations.

As a consequence of the jail sentence, the ECP disqualified him under the Election Act.

The court also found the PTI chairman guilty of corrupt practices under Section 174 of Election Act 2017 and determined that he had submitted a false affidavit to the Election Commission. Subsequently, the court issued arrest warrants and ordered the Islamabad Police chief to arrest the convict immediately.

Soon after the verdict, senior PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi confirmed that the police had arrested their party chairman from his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore.

Despite the developments, the situation remained peaceful following the arrest of the PTI chairman.