No loss of life or property from anywhere:NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :No reports of loss of life or propert has so far been reported from any part of the country as a result of earthquake, said a spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

He said NDMA was in contact with all Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) and getting updates from across Pakistan.

NDMA was taking stock of the situation after earthquake and will keep informed the citizens about latest situation.The emergency services have been put on alert.

The earthquake measuring a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter's scale were felt across several cities of Pakistan at 10:02 pm late Friday night, with Tajikistan's Murghab city reportedly being the epicentre.

According to reports, tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Mardan, North Waziristan, Swat, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Lahore.

The tremors were also felt in Killa Abdullah, Pishin, Toba Achakzai, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Dir, and Chitral.