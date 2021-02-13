UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Loss Of Life Or Property From Anywhere:NDMA

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 01:10 AM

No loss of life or property from anywhere:NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :No reports of loss of life or propert has so far been reported from any part of the country as a result of earthquake, said a spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

He said NDMA was in contact with all Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) and getting updates from across Pakistan.

NDMA was taking stock of the situation after earthquake and will keep informed the citizens about latest situation.The emergency services have been put on alert.

The earthquake measuring a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter's scale were felt across several cities of Pakistan at 10:02 pm late Friday night, with Tajikistan's Murghab city reportedly being the epicentre.

According to reports, tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Mardan, North Waziristan, Swat, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Lahore.

The tremors were also felt in Killa Abdullah, Pishin, Toba Achakzai, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Dir, and Chitral.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar North Waziristan Earthquake Swat Alert Mardan Sargodha Rawalpindi Tajikistan Chitral Dir Malakand Shangla Pishin Buner All From

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

14 minutes ago

Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy on A ..

59 minutes ago

Stocks still buoyant as shine comes off bitcoin ra ..

4 minutes ago

Italy extends regional travel ban as virus worries ..

4 minutes ago

Ulema, Mashaikh played vital role in Pakistan move ..

4 minutes ago

Attacks from Afghan soil against Pak military pers ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.