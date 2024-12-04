Open Menu

No Loss Of Life Or Property Reported In Qila Abdullah Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM

No loss of life or property reported in Qila Abdullah Blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) A powerful blast occurred near the Nadra office in Qila Abdullah, Balochistan on Wednesday, where fortunately no casualties or damage were reported in the incident.

According to initial reports, the local administration said that the explosion in Qila Abdullah, Balochistan targeted Levies forces personnel who were returning home after completing their investigation duties, private news channel

reported.

Police and local administration officials have cordoned off the area and launched a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the blast.

