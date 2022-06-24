UrduPoint.com

No Loss Of Life, Property Reported During Recent Rains: CDA

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2022 | 09:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :No loss of life or property have been reported during the recent rains in the Federal capital.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) here on Thursday.

Sharing details of the complaints during the last 15 days with APP, he said 208 complaints were lodged with CDA's Emergency and Disaster Management (E&DM) out of which 138 were related to forest fire.

The CDA teams responded to all the complaints in a swift manner and rushed to the spots.

Nine complaints were lodged from various locations in the city during recent rains, 18 were related to electrical fire, 13 of house fire, 2 vehicle fire, whereas 15 were commercial buildings and 13 rescue calls.

A complete report in that regard was submitted to the Chairman CDA Aamer Ali Ahmed, the spokesman added.

