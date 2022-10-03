UrduPoint.com

No Loss Of Life, Property Reported In Multan International Airport Smoke Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Smoke filled in domestic and international lounge of Multan International Airport (MIAP) on Monday evening, however no loss of life or property was reported

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Smoke filled in domestic and international lounge of Multan International Airport (MIAP) on Monday evening, however no loss of life or property was reported.

A spokesperson for Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that the smoke engulfed the airport lounges at 6pm.

The cause of the smoke has yet not been identified, however an inquiry will be launched after the detailed report, the spokesperson concluded.

