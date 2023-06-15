UrduPoint.com

No Major Breakdown Reported In Prevailing Cyclonic Situation: Khurram Dastagir

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

No major breakdown reported in prevailing cyclonic situation: Khurram Dastagir

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastagir on Wednesday said that no major electricity breakdown had been reported due to the cyclonic situation However, the Federal Ministry of Energy was working on the rehabilitation of the electricity system likely to affect in Cyclone 'Biporjoy.

Addressing the press conference in HESCO Headquarters here on Wednesday, the Federal Minister said on the directives of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, He was visiting different areas of the coastal belt to evaluate the cyclonic situation.

The minister said eight poles collapsed in the Jhampir area due to heavy winds and two electricity towers also collapsed in the Laadiyon area of district sujawal, however, restoration work had been started to restore the power supply.

He said that the Cyclonic situation had put adverse impacts on Shipping activities in Port Qasim particularly on the arrival of RLNG which triggered a shortage of gas however under the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) this problem was also resolved by arranging gas supply internally.

The minister said the Federal Energy Ministry was working on a national level because the cyclonic situation was not confined to one province but it was a national issue.

He said, "Ministry of Energy and Hyderabad Electricity Supply Corporations (HESCO) have devised a comprehensive strategy to overcome likely electricity failure in the Cyclonic situation and in his connection around 2000 volunteers have been detailed from Punjab to assist in restoration and rehabilitation work, out of which 1300 personnel were arrived in HESCO region and deputed in different locations besides 160 vehicles were also sent to Cyclone hit areas including heavy cranes arranged by National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC)."Managing Director (MD) Dr Rana Abdul Jabar, HESCO Chief Muzzafr Ali Abbassi, Joint Secretary of Energy Ministry, and other HESCO officers were also present on the occasion.

