No Major Complaints Received So Far: EC Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh Sharifullah Thursday said that the polling process in Sindh province had been continued in a peaceful manner.

He said, "No major complaints has been received from anywhere so far.

"

Sharifullah said, "Polling process will continue without any break till 5 pm."

He urged the voters to go to the polling stations without fear and exercise their right to vote.

He said, "Voting is a national responsibility."

He further said, "Election Commission teams and other departments were in the field and action will be taken over violations."

