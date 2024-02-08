No Major Complaints Received So Far: EC Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh Sharifullah Thursday said that the polling process in Sindh province had been continued in a peaceful manner.
He said, "No major complaints has been received from anywhere so far.
"
Sharifullah said, "Polling process will continue without any break till 5 pm."
He urged the voters to go to the polling stations without fear and exercise their right to vote.
He said, "Voting is a national responsibility."
He further said, "Election Commission teams and other departments were in the field and action will be taken over violations."
