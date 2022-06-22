UrduPoint.com

No Major Flooding During Rain In Peshawar: WSSP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) remained on high alert and prevented any major inundation of roads and streets during first pre-monsoon shower on Wednesday.

The teams were deployed since Tuesday morning on all hotspots in light of predicted pre-monsoon rain along with machinery and other necessary equipment. Management staff was constantly monitoring the spots.

Blockage of drains and flooding in some points were reported that were promptly responded and removed.

Cases of inundation were reported at Mohallah GewanMal, Hashnaghri, Karimi House, University Road, Kohat Road, Usmania Restaurant, Durrani Road Gulbhar, Lakhti Ghara and Shahi Khatta. However, all of them were responded in the shortest possible time and resolved.

Special teams were constituted with a task to respond the complaints of overflooding. All points were cleared till morning.

So far, all points were cleared and flow was normal with no accumulation on roads.

