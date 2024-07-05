No major hikes for Lower-Income electricity users: Awais Leghari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said on Thursday the government was committed to safeguard lower-income electricity users, emphasizing that this protection remains a top priority.

Talking to a private news channel, he dispelled misconceptions about electricity price hikes, asserting that the media portrayal of these increases was misleading.

He clarified that ‘Life Line customers,’ representing the poorest segment with approximately 130,000 meters, will see only a minimal increase from Rs 7.55 per unit to Rs 7.65 per unit starting in July, an adjustment of merely 10 paisa’s.

For the 'Protected' category, which includes 15.5 million meters, the current rate of Rs 19.87 per unit will rise by only 61 paisa’s to Rs 20.48 per unit in July, before decreasing back to Rs 15.17 per unit in coming January.

Minister emphasized that electricity tariffs were carefully structured based on income and usage, with distinct categories for customers to ensure equitable distribution.

Similarly, customers using less than 300 units will pay Rs 42 per unit, those consuming 300 to 700 units will pay Rs 54 per unit, and those exceeding 700 units will be charged Rs 60 per unit, he added.

Commercial customers currently paying Rs 71 per unit will see a rise to Rs 77, which will also reduce to Rs 71 per unit in January.

Industrial customers, burdened with an additional Rs 150 billion last year, will not face this extra charge this year, a move expected to revitalize industry and create employment opportunities.

Minister assured that this temporary increase will revert to current levels next January.

When questioned about how the government will manage to decrease prices in January, he explained that the Quarterly Tariff Adjustments (QTA) and Fuel Cost Adjustments (FCA) for the previous six months will be factored into the next six months' calculations.

“Once these charges are removed, the determined tariff will lead to lower prices in January,” he added.

Addressing the broader challenges facing the energy sector, Minister criticized the previous administration for stalling Pakistan's economic growth and halting development.

He pointed out that despite significant capacity additions between 2013 and 2018; much of this capacity remains underutilized.

To tackle these issues, he announced plans to privatize distribution companies within the next one and a half years.

He said that for the first time, the boards of these companies have been selected on a professional basis, ensuring more efficient management and operations.