UrduPoint.com

No Major Uptick In Covid-19 Disease Spread After New Variant Arrival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2023 | 02:00 PM

No major uptick in Covid-19 disease spread after new variant arrival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro on Friday informed the House that there was no major uptick in Coronavirus disease spread after the new variant's arrival.

Speaking during the question hour of the 51st Session of the National Assembly, the parliamentary secretary apprised the House and the mover of the question in particular on the government measures and the prevailing situation of the contagious disease in the country.

Soomro in response to the query of MNA Asiya Azeem of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), pertaining to the new variant prevalence and new vaccines introduced by Moderna and Pfizer to counter the latest deadly virus variants, said that the pandemic situation was much controlled as compared to the previous waves as no major deaths and critical care admissions were recorded so far.

She added that the previous standard operating procedures (SOPs) of mask-wearing, hand washing and others were intact to contain the disease spread.

However, the Covid-19 disease spread ratio was 3 percent at the moment that had earlier spiked up to 9 and 12 percent, she said.

Soomro informed the house that almost 90 percent of the population was vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccine shots and also administered booster doses that helped manage the situation despite consequent disease waves due to different variants.

On the supplementary question of MNA Azeem, she said the government had already rolled out vaccine doses for mass vaccination and would continue to do so further as per the need.

Moreover, the parliamentary secretary said the government had already started to procure newly modified vaccines if deemed necessary amid emerging Covid-19 variants.

On a question of MNA Moaulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Muttahida Majlis-e- Amal Pakistan on poor treatment of heart patients at the Capital's hospital, she replied to the member that an inquiry was initiated to probe the matter, whereas proper action would be taken and report would be shared with him.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Se ..

Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Security Forces

2 seconds ago
 UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Avia ..

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships to ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships towards ‘zero waste’

1 hour ago
 WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in floo ..

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in flood-hit areas of KP

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.