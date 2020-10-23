No mala fide intention behind filing reference against Justice Esa: Farogh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem on Friday said there was no mala fide intention to file a reference against Justice Faez Esa.

The judgment of the apex court regarding reference to Justice Esa was based on truth and there was no need to file review petition against the decision, he stated while talking to a private television channel.