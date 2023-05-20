UrduPoint.com

No Male Cops Should Detain Female Accused: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

May 20, 2023

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has issued orders that the male police should not detain women accused and only women police should be sent along with male police for the purpose

He said over 500 women were wanted in 138 cases, registered in connection with May-9 incidents across Punjab.

Naqvi said women involved in attacks on military installations should be arrested by the female police personnel, adding that women involved in these attacks did not deserve any leniency.

He directed the Inspector General of Police women police force should be sent along with the male police for arrest of the accused women.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered that the arrested women should be kept in the women police station, adding that women booked under the Anti-Terrorism laws would be arrested at all costs. However, the CM said, it had been decided that those accused women surrendering before the police themselves would be given some relief.

