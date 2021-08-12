No manual attendance in police dept after Aug 14

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Sohail Chaudhary has directed all police heads to ensure biometric attendance in their offices as no manual attendance will be accepted after August 14, 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Sohail Chaudhary has directed all police heads to ensure biometric attendance in their offices as no manual attendance will be accepted after August 14, 2021.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that biometric machines had been installed in all police stations and offices for electronic attendance of police officials as well as officers.

In this connection, the CPO had also issued directive to town SPs, DSP Headquarters and SHOs to ensure biometric attendance of their subordinate staff.