No Marriage Halls, Commercial Buildings To Be Allowed On Busy Roads: DC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

No marriage halls, commercial buildings to be allowed on busy roads: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak said on Monday that a new policy governing construction of marriage halls, plazas would be devised to avoid inconvenience to the people.

Presiding over a high level design committee meeting here, Khatak expressed reservations over the map plans of commercial buildings placed before the committee for approval and warned that no case would be approved without having provision of parking space and setback i.e maintaining suitable distance of the building from road.

He expressed concerns that marriage halls operating along the busy roads were causing a great deal of annoyance for the people.

He observed that bands are often found beating drums in jubilation on the roads outside marriage halls leaving ambulances stuck in traffic mess.

He ordered departments concerned to point out traffic busy roads in the city so that operations of marriage halls could be banned there.

Khatak said that officials should not compromise on conditions of spacious parking and setback and should take action against those using parking spaces for other purposes.

More Stories From Pakistan

