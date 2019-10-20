UrduPoint.com
No Martial Law Threat In Country: Ch Sarwar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday said that there was no threat of martial law in the country.

Talking to the media after attending the 3rd-day of Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, he said that some people criticised the government, saying that it did not believe in dialogue process. However, when the government decided to hold talks with the opposition parties in national interest, they claimed that it was holding dialogue due to the opposition pressure.

The governor said that all facilities would be provided to opposition parties if they would stage a peaceful protest.

Ch Sarwar said that Indian has committed human rights' violations and brutalities in the occupied Kashmir besides violating ceasefire at the Line of Control. He said India wanted to create unrest in Pakistan, but wondered that why the opposition wanted to create instability and unrest in the country by staging protest.

To a question, the governor said that the government had focused its attention on the Kashmir issue and it was also striving to expose Indian atrocities before the world. He called upon the opposition parties to stage protest against the Indian army's atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

To a query, he said it was a responsibility of the government to take action against those who would violate the law, adding that supremacy of constitution and the rule of law would be ensured at any cost.

To another query, he said that Kartarpur Corrdior project would be inaugurated next month and arrangements regarding 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak were being finalised. He said the government would ensure all facilities at religious places in the country to promote religious tourism.

