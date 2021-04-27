UrduPoint.com
"No Mask No Fuel, No Shopping" Drive Kicks Off In Hazara

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :In the wake of third wave of COVID-19, "No mask no fuel, no shopping", drive kicked off on Tuesday in all 8 districts of Hazara division to restrict people in a bid to prevent the spread of virus.

The drive was started on the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Mirvais Niaz, all over the Hazara division with strict enforcements.

As the Federal and provincial governments issued directives for the strict enforcement of Coronavirus SOP police department traders are also facing the threat of Coronavirus, if traders would not follow the precautionary measures then they would be penalized.

Traders would also ensure that no customer without a facemask can enter the shop neither can deal with him, traders are bound not to exceed the customers number from five in the shop and shopkeepers would mark signs for social distancing in the shop and outside, place a banner of "No mask No shopping".

Strict action would be taken against the traders and people who would gather against the law in Bazar and markets. Restrict parents not to bring children while visiting Bazar and markets.

All petrol pumps and CNG stations were also directed not to give fuel to customers without a face mask, hairdressers were directed to use a complete kit while providing services.

