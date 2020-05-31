UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"No Mask No Fuel, No Shopping" Drive Kicks Off In Hazara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 06:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :"No mask no fuel, no shopping", drive once again started in Hazara division to restrict people in the wake of COVID-19.

The drive was kicked off on the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman, earlier on 12th May it was started all over the Hazara division with strict enforcement and showed good results.

After relaxation in lockdown besides police department traders are also facing the threat of coronavirus, if traders would not follow the precautionary measures then they can become victims of the outbreak.

Hazara police started a comprehensive drive "No mask no shopping, no petrol" in all 8 districts to protect people from coronavirus and opted a strategy to get the surety from the traders for the use of sanitizers and mask.

Traders would also ensure that no customer without face mask can enter the shop neither can deal with him, traders are bound not to exceed the customer's number from five in the shop and shopkeepers would mark signs for social distancing in the shop and outside, place a banner of "No mask No shopping".

Strict action would be taken against the traders and the people who would gather against the law in Bazar and markets. Restrict parents not to bring children while visiting Bazar and markets.

All petrol pumps and CNG stations were also directed not to give fuel to customers without a face mask, hair dressers were directed to use complete kit while providing services.

Related Topics

CNG Petrol Police May Market All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

11 minutes ago

Minister of Economy, Minister of State for Advance ..

11 minutes ago

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority clarifies measures to postpo ..

2 hours ago

ADP urges families to protect children, not to lea ..

2 hours ago

WAM expands news services, adds five more language ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.