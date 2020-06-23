'No mask, no service' policy in place at Saving centres

The National Savings Faisalabad has adopted the policy of "No mask, No service" at its branches to protect the visitors and the staff from coronavirus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The National Savings Faisalabad has adopted the policy of "No mask, No service" at its branches to protect the visitors and the staff from coronavirus.

A spokesman for the National Savings said on Tuesday that coronavirus pandemic had spiked in various big cities of the country including Faisalabad.

Therefore, the Directorate of National Savings has issued directives to all its branches to adopt the policy of "No mask, no service" to check the spread of the virus.

He said that the facility of hand washing, sanitizer and temperature checking is available at all branches. The visitors and clients have been requested to cooperate with branch staff to avoid any difficulty, he added.