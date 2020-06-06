'No mask, no service' policy to be implemented in FDA, WASA offices

Punjab Government's policy "no mask, no service" will be implemented in the offices of Faisalabad Development Authority and Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to control spread of coronavirus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Government's policy "no mask, no service" will be implemented in the offices of Faisalabad Development Authority and Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to control spread of coronavirus.

This was stated by FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja during a meeting held on Friday to review implementation of government SOPs against coronavirus. WASA Managing Director Jabbar Anwar, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, directors and deputy directors of different sections also attended the meeting.

Reviewing implementation on SOPs, the Director General FDA directed the visitors to wear face mask before entering in the office premises. He said that visitors without face mask would not be allowed to enter the offices.

He said that facility of sanitizer would be available in the offices and sanitizer should be applied by the visitors before entry. He directed the officers and staff to pursue SOPs against coronavirus with high responsibility.

The FDA Director General also issued directions to carry out regular monitoring of commercial markets under FDA control for supervising implementation on SOPs and said that shops/markets will be closed in case of noncompliance besides taking legal action against the violators.

He advised the visitors to follow SOPs and other precautionary measures against coronavirus while contacting FDA and WASA offices so that they could be entertained properly for providing official services.