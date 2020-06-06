UrduPoint.com
No Mask, No Service Working In Dera

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 10:33 PM

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair, a 'No Mask No Service' campaign has been launched in the district to ensure implementation of SOPs on coronavirus prevention

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair, a 'No Mask No Service' campaign has been launched in the district to ensure implementation of SOPs on coronavirus prevention.

The first phase of the campaign, according to the spokesperson of the district administration, strict instructions have also been issued to traders and owners of large commercial establishments to implement SOPs.

The owners of the markets, plazas have also been instructed not to provide any service to the citizens who do not wear masks and also to take care of the social distance.

