UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Mask No Shopping Drive Kicks Off In Hazara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 09:16 PM

No mask no shopping drive kicks off in Hazara

"No mask no shopping", Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Tuesday ordered to start the campaign

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :"No mask no shopping", Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Tuesday ordered to start the campaign.

DIG directed all District Police Officers (DPO) of the Hazara division to strictly enforce government orders in their respective districts for the protection of the people against Coronavirus during the ease of lockdown.

After relaxation in lockdown besides police department traders are also facing the threat of Coronavirus, if traders would not follow the precautionary measures then they could become a victim of the outbreak, adding the DIG said.

In a message to the traders, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman said that the objective of the drive is to aware people about the threat of the Coronavirus outbreak and ensure the safety measures for the protection of the people visiting markets and bazaars and their families.

Hazara police also started a comprehensive drive "No mask no shopping, no petrol" all over the Hazara division to protect people from Coronavirus and opted s strategy to get the surety from the traders for the use of sanitizers and mask.

Traders would also ensure that no customer without face mask can enter the shop neither can deal with him, traders are bound not to exceed the customer's number from five in the shop and shopkeepers would mark signs for social distancing in the shop and outside, place a banner of "No mask No shopping".

Strict action would be taken against the traders and people who would gather against the law in Bazar and markets. Restrict parents not to bring children while visiting Bazar and markets.

All petrol pumps and CNG stations were also directed not to give fuel to customers without a face mask, hair dressers were directed to use complete kit while providing services.

DPOs form special committees for monitoring of blazars and markets and submit their reports on a daily basis, take strict waction against the violators.

Related Topics

CNG Petrol Police Market All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Highnoon Laboratories’ Corona Combat Clinic Init ..

14 minutes ago

UAE is capable of overcoming crises: Mansour bin Z ..

36 minutes ago

India poised for high-risk adventurism: AJK presid ..

2 hours ago

Huawei Delegation Calls on Federal Minister For In ..

2 hours ago

Global standards enable Dubai’s healthcare secto ..

2 hours ago

Spain to limit Schengen arrivals, impose quarantin ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.