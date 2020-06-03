UrduPoint.com
'No Mask,No Service' Can Reduce Risk Of Coronavirus Spread: Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:48 PM

'No mask,No service' can reduce risk of coronavirus spread: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that coronavirus had ushered in socio-economic and cultural changes in the whole world and the people will have to learn to live with it by following certain precautions

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said that social distancing along-with use of sanitizers and masks was essential for safety from the virus.

He maintained that the spread of coronavirus can be reduced if shopkeepers follow the policy of 'no mask, no service.' He said that public cooperation was vital to achieve the goals of anti-coronaviruscampaign. The citizens can remain safe from it and also protect the lives ofthe loved ones by following necessary precautions.

