No Meaningful Talks With Pakistan Unless It Takes Action Against Anti India Groups: India
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 03:55 PM
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) India has said no meaningful talks with Pakistan can take place unless Pakistan takes action against anti India groups.According to Indian media Indian state minister for external affairs V Muraleedharan has said India is desirous for talks with Pakistan on all outstanding issues.
He said Pakistan will have to make the atmosphere conducive in this regard first of all.
Unless a credible action is taken by Pakistan, India will continue its effective and result oriented steps against terrorists infiltration.He underlined ball is in the court of Pakistan that it should create such atmosphere. India has asked Pakistan to smoke out cross border terrorists infrastructure through result oriented steps.