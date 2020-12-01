No mechanism, data exist to monitor hospital waste during pandemic: DG EPA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Director General Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Farzana Altaf Shah on Tuesday said there was no credible data and mechanism to monitor the hospital waste generated and disposed off during this pandemic which was detrimental for the environment and human health due to its hazardous non-degradable nature.

The EPA DG enunciated the state of solid waste management and lacunas in the existing system during a Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) organized live webinar, inviting credible panel to share their views and solution to the topic "Waste Management in Pakistan", said a press release.

"Unfortunately, we have still not been able to manage the municipal waste in our cities," she said.

The current population, she said had exceeded the expectations that we had when planning the layout and mechanisms for our cities.

"Our forecasts need to be more accurate, no matter how harsh the reality. Currently, 0.25kg of waste is expected to be generated by each person. When everything we consume from breakfast to dinner is either frozen or includes something packaged, it is inevitable that each person will generate way more than this estimate." The EPA DG was of the view that results from all over the country could not be generalized. The estimated waste must be calculated differently for those living in bigger cities relying more on packaged produce, she noted.

Farzana added that one of the most tragic thing about this was that it had still not been able to define how different types of waste needs to be managed.

For instance, there was nothing organized during this pandemic to manage the amount of masks and gloves that people were being used and thrown.

"The gloves are made of non-degradable substances. We don't even realize how we are contaminating those areas by disposing these masks and gloves." Every day, she said we heard about the number of cases and number of tests done. "We have yet to have any data collected on the amount of waste produced by these swabs used for COVID tests. It is crucial that we collect data and information about how these swabs can be disposed off properly." Furthermore, plastic waste such as hospital waste was reused in ways that were alarming, she cautioned. "The plastic is broken down and products are made and supplied to our markets. Essentially a baby's feeder could be made out of what used to be a syringe. We have not been able to create the awareness needed in our country considering our waste and population." She suggested that we not only needed a very policy system in place regarding the management of solid waste in our country rather would also need strong legislation to go with it.

"Littering is to be fined according to Islamabad's local government ordinance of 2015 regarding municipal waste. While the policy is in place, how many people have actually been fined for littering our capital city," she questioned.

She recommended that the government should start developing a comprehensive policy for the entire country regarding solid waste management. It should also introduce characterization of waste; develop specific laws and regulations that cater to each separate type of waste and clearly define departments and responsibilities for the task.

She also demanded to hold the relevant authorities accountable for their part of the job.